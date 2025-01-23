Former Minister Anura Yapa and wife produced before court

Former Minister Anura Yapa and wife produced before court

January 23, 2025   12:19 pm

Former Minister Anura Priyadarshana Yapa and his wife, who were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over allegations of misusing funds amounting to over Rs. 6.1 million in 2014, have been presented before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

They were arrested last evening by CID officers on the charges of obtaining a sum of over Rs. 6.1 million from the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) under the guise of providing relief to the people displaced by floods in Bingiriya and Narammala areas in 2014, and instead using the funds for presidential election campaigning activities in 2015.

