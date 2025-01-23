Former Minister Anura Yapa and wife granted bail

Former Minister Anura Priyadarshana Yapa and his wife, who were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over allegations of misusing funds amounting to over Rs. 6.1 million in 2014, have been granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

This order was issued by Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawela after they were produced before the court today (23).

Meanwhile, two other suspects who were arrested in connection with the incident have also been ordered to be released on bail.

The former Minister and his wife were arrested last evening by CID officers on the charges of obtaining a sum of over Rs. 6.1 million from the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) under the guise of providing relief to the people displaced by floods in Bingiriya and Narammala areas in 2014, and instead using the funds for presidential election campaigning activities in 2015.