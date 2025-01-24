Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

January 24, 2025   06:26 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Uva and Southern provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts today (24), the Department of Meteorology said.

Issuing its latest weather forecast, the department said that few showers may occur in Northern and North-Central provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kurunegala district in the evening or night and fairly heavy showers about 50 mm can be expected at some places, it added.

Fairly strong winds of 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slope of the central hills and Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Matale district.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces and in Badulla district during the morning, according to the Met. Department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

