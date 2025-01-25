Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thunder showers will occur at times in Uva and Southern provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and North-Central provinces and in Trincomalee district, the department added.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Matale districts, it said.

Fairly strong winds of 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slope of the central hills and Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Matale and Hambantota districts.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.