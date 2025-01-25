Yoshitha arrested by CID in connection with land case involving Daisy Forrest

Yoshitha arrested by CID in connection with land case involving Daisy Forrest

January 25, 2025   12:26 pm

Further details have emerged regarding the arrest of Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning (25).

The arrest came after the Attorney General notified the CID on January 23, stating there were sufficient facts for Yoshitha Rajapaksa to be named as a respondent in a land case valued at Rs. 34 million. 

The case involves Daisy Forrest, alias ‘Daisy Achchi’, at Sirimal Pedesa in Ratmalana.

The primary suspect in the case, which is still pending, is Daisy Forrest, who is also Yoshitha Rajapaksa’s grandmother.

Yoshitha Rajapaksa was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and is expected to be produced in court today after giving his statement.

He was apprehended near the Beliatta entrance of the Southern Expressway earlier this morning.

