Yoshitha Rajapaksa brought to CID after arrest

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, was brought to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), a short while ago, following his arrest this morning (25).

Yoshitha Rajapaksa was arrested by CID officers in the Beliatta area earlier today.

He was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and is expected to be produced in court today after recording his statement.

The arrest came after the Attorney General notified the CID on January 23, stating there were sufficient evidence for Yoshitha Rajapaksa to be named as a respondent in a land case valued at Rs. 34 million.

The case involves Yoshitha’s grandmother Daisy Forrest Wickremesinghe, also known as ‘Daisy Achchi’, at Sirimal Pedesa in Ratmalana.

