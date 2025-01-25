Yoshitha Rajapaksa produced before court

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning, has been produced before the Colombo Additional Magistrate, a short while ago.

He was arrested by CID officers in the Beliatta area earlier today and was produced before Aluthkade No. 5 Additional Magistrate Pavithra Sanjeevani today.

This was after recording a statement before the CID.

The arrest came after the Attorney General notified the CID on January 23, stating there were sufficient evidence for Yoshitha Rajapaksa to be named as a respondent in a land case valued at Rs. 34 million.

The case involves Yoshitha’s grandmother Daisy Forrest Wickremesinghe, also known as ‘Daisy Achchi’, at Sirimal Pedesa in Ratmalana.

The primary suspect in the case, which is still pending, is Daisy Forrest, who is also Yoshitha Rajapaksa’s grandmother.