Yoshitha Rajapaksa produced before court

Yoshitha Rajapaksa produced before court

January 25, 2025   05:59 pm

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning, has been produced before the Colombo Additional Magistrate, a short while ago.

He was arrested by CID officers in the Beliatta area earlier today and was produced before Aluthkade No. 5 Additional Magistrate Pavithra Sanjeevani today.

This was after recording a statement before the CID.

The arrest came after the Attorney General notified the CID on January 23, stating there were sufficient evidence for Yoshitha Rajapaksa to be named as a respondent in a land case valued at Rs. 34 million. 

The case involves Yoshitha’s grandmother Daisy Forrest Wickremesinghe, also known as ‘Daisy Achchi’, at Sirimal Pedesa in Ratmalana.

The primary suspect in the case, which is still pending, is Daisy Forrest, who is also Yoshitha Rajapaksa’s grandmother.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Minister pledges action after police halt Galle event for tourists at 10pm (English)

Minister pledges action after police halt Galle event for tourists at 10pm (English)

Minister pledges action after police halt Galle event for tourists at 10pm (English)

Sri Lanka must transform businessmen into entrepreneurs: Minister (English)

Sri Lanka must transform businessmen into entrepreneurs: Minister (English)

CBSL submits report on reasons for failure to maintain target inflation rates (English)

CBSL submits report on reasons for failure to maintain target inflation rates (English)

Exams chief reveals highest marks achieved in 2024 Scholarship Exam (English)

Exams chief reveals highest marks achieved in 2024 Scholarship Exam (English)

Galle event attended by tourists cut short by police: Minister promises action to ease restrictions harming tourism

Galle event attended by tourists cut short by police: Minister promises action to ease restrictions harming tourism

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa files petition challenging decision to reduce security detail

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa files petition challenging decision to reduce security detail

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Former Minister Anura Yapa and wife granted bail (English)

Former Minister Anura Yapa and wife granted bail (English)