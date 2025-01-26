Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thunder showers will occur at times in Uva and Southern provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

A few showers are likely in Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy district during the evening or night, the Met. Dept. said.

Fairly heavy showers of about 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slope of the central hills and Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Matale and Hambantota districts, it added.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.