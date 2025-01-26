Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas

January 26, 2025   02:07 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an ‘Amber’ advisory for the sea areas off extending from g from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The advisory, issued at 01.30 p.m. this afternoon (26), will be effective for the next 24 hours until 01.30 p.m. on Monday (27).

Accordingly, the advisory warns that the sea areas off the coasts extending from the sea areas off the coasts extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times with strong gusty winds up to 50-60 kmph.

Thus, naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive in this regard.

