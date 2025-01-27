Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

January 27, 2025   06:32 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thunder showers will occur at times in Uva and Southern provinces and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts. 

A few showers are likely in North-Central, North-Western and Central provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the evening or night, the Met. Dept. said.

Cloudy skies can be expected over Southern half of the island.

Fairly strong winds of 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slope of the central hills and Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Matale and Hambantota districts, it added.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'This is not political revenge. This is a new political culture' - President (English)

'This is not political revenge. This is a new political culture' - President (English)

'This is not political revenge. This is a new political culture' - President (English)

President intervenes as truck drivers threaten union action over container clearance delays (English)

President intervenes as truck drivers threaten union action over container clearance delays (English)

SriLankan Airlines to remain state-owned - Minister confirms (English)

SriLankan Airlines to remain state-owned - Minister confirms (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Night raids carried to detect rice traders exceeding control prices  Consumer Affairs Authority (English)

Night raids carried to detect rice traders exceeding control prices  Consumer Affairs Authority (English)

Sri Lanka has not cancelled agreement with Adani Group  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Sri Lanka has not cancelled agreement with Adani Group  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Yoshitha Rajapaksa remanded (English)

Yoshitha Rajapaksa remanded (English)