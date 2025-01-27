Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thunder showers will occur at times in Uva and Southern provinces and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts.

A few showers are likely in North-Central, North-Western and Central provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the evening or night, the Met. Dept. said.

Cloudy skies can be expected over Southern half of the island.

Fairly strong winds of 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slope of the central hills and Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Matale and Hambantota districts, it added.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.