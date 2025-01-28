UK Minister for Indo-Pacific meets PM, discusses Clean Sri Lanka initiative

UK Minister for Indo-Pacific meets PM, discusses Clean Sri Lanka initiative

January 28, 2025   07:48 am

Catherine West, Member of the UK Parliament and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Minister for the Indo-Pacific, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, on January 27, 2025, at the Prime Minister’s Office.

During the meeting, Ms. Catherine West and Dr. Amarasuriya engaged in discussions on key government priorities, including poverty eradication, regional development, and economic equity, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The dialogue also addressed Sri Lanka’s digital transformation initiatives and the “Clean Sri Lanka” program, with Dr. Amarasuriya highlighting the importance of social responsibility and inclusive governance in driving national progress.

The meeting was attended by Andrew Patrick, British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan delegation included Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Ms. Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister, and Ms. Damithri Samangika, Assistant Director of the Europe and North America Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

First batch of imported salt from India arrives in Sri Lanka (English)

First batch of imported salt from India arrives in Sri Lanka (English)

First batch of imported salt from India arrives in Sri Lanka (English)

President Dissanayake reveals complications impacting Thajudeen murder investigation (English)

President Dissanayake reveals complications impacting Thajudeen murder investigation (English)

SC concludes hearing of petitions challenging LG Elections Special Provisions Bill (English)

SC concludes hearing of petitions challenging LG Elections Special Provisions Bill (English)

Namal defends brother, slams govt over 'media spectacles' (English)

Namal defends brother, slams govt over 'media spectacles' (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

'This is not political revenge. This is a new political culture' - President (English)

'This is not political revenge. This is a new political culture' - President (English)

President intervenes as truck drivers threaten union action over container clearance delays (English)

President intervenes as truck drivers threaten union action over container clearance delays (English)

SriLankan Airlines to remain state-owned - Minister confirms (English)

SriLankan Airlines to remain state-owned - Minister confirms (English)