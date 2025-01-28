UK Minister for Indo-Pacific meets PM, discusses Clean Sri Lanka initiative

Catherine West, Member of the UK Parliament and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Minister for the Indo-Pacific, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, on January 27, 2025, at the Prime Minister’s Office.

During the meeting, Ms. Catherine West and Dr. Amarasuriya engaged in discussions on key government priorities, including poverty eradication, regional development, and economic equity, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The dialogue also addressed Sri Lanka’s digital transformation initiatives and the “Clean Sri Lanka” program, with Dr. Amarasuriya highlighting the importance of social responsibility and inclusive governance in driving national progress.

The meeting was attended by Andrew Patrick, British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan delegation included Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Ms. Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister, and Ms. Damithri Samangika, Assistant Director of the Europe and North America Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.