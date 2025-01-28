Air quality expected to drop to slightly unhealthy levels

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has announced that Sri Lanka’s Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to range between 58 and 120 throughout the day.

It said that the AQI may rise to slightly unhealthy levels in major cities including Jaffna, Colombo, Galle, Trincomalee, Batticaloa, Polonnaruwa, and Anuradhapura.

However, in other regions, the air quality is expected to remain at moderate levels, the NBRO added.