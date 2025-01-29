Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

January 29, 2025   07:15 am

The Meteorology Department says cloudy skies can be expected over Southern part of the island.

Showers or thunder showers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva and Southern provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts. 

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in the above areas, the Met. Department added.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night. 

Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province.

Light showers may occur in Western province during the morning too, according to the department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

