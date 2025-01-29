Indian fishermen injured due to accidental firearm discharge: SLN chief

The Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy says that according to initial investigations, the two Indian fishermen who were injured when the Sri Lanka Navy apprehended a India fishing boat poaching off Kankesanthurai (KKS) have been wounded due to the accidental discharge of a firearm of a Navy personnel.

India on Tuesday lodged a strong protest with Sri Lanka over an incident of firing by the Sri Lankan Navy during the apprehension of 13 Indian fishermen in the proximity of Delft Island in the early hours of last morning (28).

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said Sri Lanka’s acting High Commissioner was called into the foreign office to lodge the protest. “Our High Commission in Colombo has also raised the matter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sri Lankan government,” the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.

In the incident, out of the 13 fishermen who were on board the fishing vessel, two sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Jaffna Teaching Hospital. Three other fishermen received minor injuries and have been treated for the same. Indian Consulate Officials in Jaffna have visited the injured fishermen at the hospital to seek their welfare and are extending all possible assistance to the fishermen and their families.

“The Government of India has always emphasised the need to treat issues pertaining to fishermen in a humane and humanitarian manner, keeping in mind livelihood concerns. The use of force is not acceptable under any circumstances whatsoever. Existing understandings between the two Governments in this regard must be strictly observed,” the Indian MEA said.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Navy has issued a statement regarding the incident in question stating that the Northern Naval Command observed a cluster of Indian fishing boats poaching in the Sri Lankan waters off Valvettithurai, Jaffna in the dark hours of Monday (27 Jan).

Subsequently, the Northern Naval Command mounted a special operation to send away those fishing boats from the island waters, deploying naval craft, it said.

During this operation, the Navy seized an Indian fishing boat continued to remain in Sri Lankan waters, while marshalling illegal fishing activities and collecting the fishing harvest. The operation also led to the apprehension of 13 Indian fishermen aboard the fishing boat.

The Sri Lanka Navy said its boarding team was compelled to conduct noncompliance boarding as the Indian fishing boat continued to maneuver aggressively, without complying with the Navy’s lawful orders and its duty, during the process of taking the boat into custody.

“On this occasion, the Indian fishermen have acted aggressively, maneuvering their fishing boat in a hostile manner and behaving confrontationally with the Navy. However, while boarding the fishing boat, in accordance with the authority vested in the Navy, the Indian fishermen, as an organized group, have attempted to assault naval personnel and made an attempt to snatch a firearm from a naval officer, endangering the lives of the naval personnel.”

In the process, an accidental fire has taken place, causing slight injuries to two Indian fishermen, the SLN said.

Following the incident, the Navy provided initial first aid to the two injured fishermen and promptly transferred them to the Jaffna Teaching Hospital for further treatment. The hospital has confirmed that their condition is stable.

Meanwhile, the Navy lodged a complaint with the Kankesanthurai Police regarding the incident.

The seized Indian fishing boat and remaining fishermen were brought to the Kankasanthurai harbour last morning and they were handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal action, the statement said.

The thirteen Indian fishermen, who were arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy yesterday (28) for illegally entering Sri Lankan waters off Kankesanthurai, were remanded until February 10 by the Mallakam Magistrate today.

Two fishermen from the group, who were reportedly injured, are currently hospitalized.