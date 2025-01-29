Former MP Mavai Senathirajah passes away

Former MP Mavai Senathirajah passes away

January 29, 2025   10:58 pm

Former Parliamentarian and senior leader of the Ilankai Thamil Arasu Katchchi (ITAK) Mavai Senathirajah has passes away at the age of 82. 

He had reportedly passed away today (29) at the Jaffna Hospital where he had been admitted over the past couple of days.  

It had been reported yesterday that the veteran Tamil politician was admitted to the Emergency Treatment Unit (ETU) of the Jaffna Teaching Hospital due to an accident that occurred at his home. 

A former Member of Parliament, Senathirajah was the leader of the Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) from 2014 to 2024, the main constituent party of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA).

He joined the youth wing of Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK), the Tamil Youth League, in 1962 and became secretary of the Tamil Youth Front, the youth wing the Tamil United Liberation Front (TULF), in 1972.

He entered Parliament in 1989 when he was appointed as a National List Member of Parliament for the TULF, and re-entered Parliament in 1999 as a National List Member of Parliament for the TULF 

Senathirajah was one of the TULF’s candidates in Jaffna District at the 2000 parliamentary election. He was elected and re-entered Parliament. On 20 October 2001 the All Ceylon Tamil Congress, Eelam People’s Revolutionary Liberation Front, Tamil Eelam Liberation Organization and TULF formed the Tamil National Alliance (TNA).

Senathirajah contested the 2001 parliamentary election as one of the TNA’s candidates in Jaffna District. He was elected and re-entered Parliament while he was also re-elected at the 2004, 2010 and 2015 parliamentary elections.

Senathirajah was general-secretary of ITAK before being elected leader of ITAK in September 2014.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt will implement Economic Transformation Act following amendments  President Dissanayake (English)

Govt will implement Economic Transformation Act following amendments  President Dissanayake (English)

Govt will implement Economic Transformation Act following amendments  President Dissanayake (English)

Air quality levels of major cities including Colombo reach 'unhealthy' levels (English)

Air quality levels of major cities including Colombo reach 'unhealthy' levels (English)

CBSL maintains Overnight Policy Rate at current level (English)

CBSL maintains Overnight Policy Rate at current level (English)

India lodges strong protest after fishermen injured in firing by SL Navy; Arrested Indian fishermen remanded

India lodges strong protest after fishermen injured in firing by SL Navy; Arrested Indian fishermen remanded

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Several Sri Lankan state universities to enter into MoUs with foreign universities (English)

Several Sri Lankan state universities to enter into MoUs with foreign universities (English)

Govt will make all decisions to uplift living standards of people - President (English)

Govt will make all decisions to uplift living standards of people - President (English)

Former President Mahinda holds special discussion with ex-SLPP members (English)

Former President Mahinda holds special discussion with ex-SLPP members (English)