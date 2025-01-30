Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says cloudy skies can be expected over Southern part of the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva and Southern provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night, the Met. Department added.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in the Eastern, Uva, Southern, Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts,

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces during the morning, according to the department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.