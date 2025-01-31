Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

January 31, 2025   07:14 am

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Uva province and in Batticaloa, Ampara, Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Hambantota districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee district, the department added.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kandy districts in the evening or night, it said.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

 

