Chairman of National Housing Development Authority resigns

January 31, 2025   11:13 am

The Chairman of the National Housing Development Authority (NHDA), N.B.M. Ranatunga has resigned from his position.

His office confirmed that the resignation letter has been submitted to the Minister in charge of the subject.

He was appointed to the position on October 10, 2024

Accordingly, he served in this position for only three months and has reportedly written a lengthy letter explaining the reasons for his resignation.

Meanwhile, Ramal Siriwardena had resigned as the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) on January 29.

In addition, on December 24, the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC), Dr. Senesh Bandara, had also resigned from his post.

