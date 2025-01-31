The overall rate of inflation, as measured by the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) on Year-on-Year basis, has decreased to -4% in January 2025, compared to -1.7% in December 2024, according to the latest data released by the Department of Census and Statistics.

Year-on-Year food inflation has decreased to -2.6% in January 2025, compared to 0.8% in December 2024, while Year-on-Year non-food inflation is -4.7%.

The CCPI for all items for the month of January 2025 has increased to 192.6 from 191.7 in December 2024. Month on Month change contributed by 0.11% from food and 0.36% from non-food.

CCPI Core in January 2025 has increased to 178.4 from 177.1 in December 2024.

The general price level has increased by 92.6% compared to the index reference (2021).