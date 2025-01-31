Chairman of National Youth Services Council resigns

Chinthaka Darshana Hewapathirana has resigned as the Chairman of the National Youth Services Council (NYSC).

The Attorney-at-Law had been appointed as the 32nd Chairman/Director General of the National Youth Services Council on October 04, 2024.

A graduate of the Faculty of Law at the University of Colombo, he previously served as an attorney at the Matara Magistrate’s Court and was recognised as one of the country’s most popular lecturer in political science and legal studies.