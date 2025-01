The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has revised a fuel price with effect from midnight today (31).

Accordingly, the price of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 18 to Rs. 331 per litre.

However, there will be no change in the prices of other types of fuel, the CPC said.

Meanwhile, Lanka IOC and Sinopec have also announced that they will match the Ceypetco fuel price revision.