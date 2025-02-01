Showers expected in parts of the country

February 1, 2025   07:19 am

The Meteorology Department says prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to be reduced from tomorrow (02).

A few showers will occur in Uva province and in Batticaloa, Ampara, Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Hambantota district

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kandy districts in the evening or night, the statement said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Southern provinces during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

