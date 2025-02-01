Sri Lanka announces luxury tax rates on imported private vehicles

The Sri Lankan government has published Gazette Notification No. 2421/41, signed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, specifying the new luxury tax rates on private motor vehicles imported into the country effective from today (February 1, 2025).

The full Gazette Notification, detailing the applicable luxury tax rates under the Combined Classification Code, is outlined below.

2421-41 Jan 31, 2024 - LMVT by Adaderana Online on Scribd