Yoshitha Rajapaksa surrenders all licensed firearms

February 1, 2025   01:36 pm

The Ministry of Defense recently announced that firearms issued with licenses for personal protection must be surrendered, with the possibility of re-issuance after a review.

In accordance with this directive, Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, initially surrendered five out of seven licensed pistols in his possession.

The Ministry of Defense has now confirmed that the remaining two firearms have also been surrendered, completing the process.

