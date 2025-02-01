Two Senior DIGs and two DIGs transferred

February 1, 2025   03:27 pm

Sri Lanka Police today announced that two Senior Deputy Inspectors General (SDIGs) and two DIGs have been ordered transferred on exigencies of service. 

Accordingly, Senior DIG P.P.S.M. Dharmaratne, currently in charge of the Sabaragamuwa Province, has been transferred to the Western Province, while Senior DIG K.P.M. Gunaratne from the Western Province has been reassigned to the Sabaragamuwa Province.

Additionally, DIG G.A.N.L. Wijesena has been transferred from the Kalutara Division to the Welfare Division, and Woman Deputy Inspector General (WDIG) W.J. Padmini has been moved from the Welfare Division to the Kalutara Division.

These transfers have been ordered, following the approval of the National Police Commission, and will take effect from February 05.

