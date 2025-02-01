Auditor General W.P.C. Wickramaratne has emphasized that a proper audit of the government’s assets has not been carried out effectively thus far.

He attributed the crisis surrounding government asset management to the failure of government officials to effectively perform their duties.

Wickramaratne made these remarks while addressing a workshop organized by the Ministry of Industries in Colombo.

Speaking further on the issue, Wickramaratne raised several concerns, stating:

“Who can give a guarantee that the government’s assets can be obtained from one place? There are no politicians or ministers involved in this. These accountings are carried out by state officials themselves. So why are they not in one place? Can you at least tell how many government vehicles there are? Why is it that if accountings were done, that should have been done but that has not happened?”

He continued, “Recently, a large amount of information has emerged from our audit reports. There are no vehicles in various institutions. We checked in a very simple way.”