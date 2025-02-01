Auditor General highlights lack of proper audit of govts assets

Auditor General highlights lack of proper audit of govts assets

February 1, 2025   04:01 pm

Auditor General W.P.C. Wickramaratne has emphasized that a proper audit of the government’s assets has not been carried out effectively thus far.

He attributed the crisis surrounding government asset management to the failure of government officials to effectively perform their duties. 

Wickramaratne made these remarks while addressing a workshop organized by the Ministry of Industries in Colombo.

Speaking further on the issue, Wickramaratne raised several concerns, stating:

“Who can give a guarantee that the government’s assets can be obtained from one place? There are no politicians or ministers involved in this. These accountings are carried out by state officials themselves. So why are they not in one place? Can you at least tell how many government vehicles there are? Why is it that if accountings were done, that should have been done but that has not happened?”

He continued, “Recently, a large amount of information has emerged from our audit reports. There are no vehicles in various institutions. We checked in a very simple way.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake visits Jaffna (English)

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake visits Jaffna (English)

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake visits Jaffna (English)

Sri Lanka's Ishadi Amanda crowned 1st Runner-Up at Mrs. World (English)

Sri Lanka's Ishadi Amanda crowned 1st Runner-Up at Mrs. World (English)

Sri Lanka Customs launches four-day rapid container clearance process (English)

Sri Lanka Customs launches four-day rapid container clearance process (English)

Over 3,000 Sri Lankans among illegal immigrants to be deported from US

Over 3,000 Sri Lankans among illegal immigrants to be deported from US

More details revealed on triple murder in Hiniduma

More details revealed on triple murder in Hiniduma

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

MP Ramanathan Archchuna to step down from politics? (English)

MP Ramanathan Archchuna to step down from politics? (English)

Colombo hit with smog as air quality in Sri Lanka stabilizes (English)

Colombo hit with smog as air quality in Sri Lanka stabilizes (English)