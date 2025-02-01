Sajith to meet with all opposition parties for discussion?

A discussion is to be held under the patronage of Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa with regard to the alleged lack of opportunities provided for opposition members in parliamentary committees, according to political sources.

Accordingly, this discussion is scheduled to be held on Wednesday morning (05).

It is said that all opposition parties are scheduled to join this discussion since the relevant issue has arisen for the entire opposition in general.

Matters pertaining to this issue were also discussed at length in the discussion held recently under the leadership of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe.