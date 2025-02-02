Mainly fair weather expected to prevail today

The Meteorology Department says showery conditions over the island is expected to be reduced from today (02).

A few showers may occur in Batticaloa, Ampara and Mullaittivu districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Rathnapura and Galle districts in the evening or night, the Met. Department said.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other areas of the island.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Uva and Southern provinces during the morning, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.