Ministry cancels light decorations for govt buildings on Independence Day

February 2, 2025   07:00 pm

The Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government has issued Circular 01/2025, amending certain provisions related to the 77th Independence Day celebrations.

A previous circular issued in January had instructed all government institutions to hoist the national flag from February 1 to February 7 and to illuminate their buildings with light decorations on February 3 and 4.

However, considering concerns put forward on electricity conservation and cost management, the Ministry has decided to revoke the directive requiring buildings of state institutions to be decorated with outdoor lights.

This decision has been made after considering various views, suggestions, and representations on the matter.

