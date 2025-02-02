Sri Lanka plans elephant corridors to curb human-elephant conflict - report

Sri Lanka plans elephant corridors to curb human-elephant conflict - report

February 2, 2025   09:05 pm

Sri Lanka is planning to establish five elephant corridors in its north central province to reduce human-elephant conflicts, according to media reports on Sunday.

The north central province has experienced the highest number of human-elephant conflict incidents compared to other regions, Xinhua reported.

Out of the province’s 29 Divisional Secretariat Divisions, 27 have seen a sharp increase in human-elephant conflicts in recent years, said the report.

To address the issue, authorities have decided to create five elephant corridors. Additional measures include preventing encroachment on protected areas, managing elephant habitats by cultivating grasslands, and rehabilitating water tanks in conservation zones, Xinhua reported.

Human-elephant conflict is a serious problem in Sri Lanka. In 2024, 388 wild elephants and 155 people lost their lives due to these conflicts, according to official data.

--Agencies

