Mainly fair weather expected to prevail today

February 3, 2025   06:45 am

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Galle, Matara, Kalutara and Rathnapura districts in the evening or night today (03).

In its latest forecast, the department said that mainly fair weather will prevail over the other areas of the island.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning, it added.

