Grade 11 Term Tests in NCP schools resume after alleged paper leak

February 3, 2025   07:28 am

The Grade 11 Term Tests in all government schools within the North-Central Province (NCP), which were suspended in January, will resume today (Feb. 03).
 
This was communicated by Education Secretary of the North Central Province Saman Kumara Jayalath.

On January 11, the Grade 11 Term Tests in all government schools within the North-Central Province were suspended until further notice after it was revealed that the Sinhala Literature question paper for the Grade 11 term test in the province were confirmed to have leaked on social media, prompting authorities to take immediate action.

