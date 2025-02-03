Prominent businessman Harry Jayawardena passes away

Prominent Sri Lankan industrialist and businessman Deshamanya Harry Jayawardena has passed away at the age of 82.

Don Harold Stassen Jayawardena popularly known as Harry Jayawardena was the chairman of Melstacorp PLC and served as the Honorary Consul General for Denmark in Sri Lanka.

Forbes had listed Jayawardena as one of the richest people in Sri Lanka.

Jayawardena had also served as the chairman of both Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka and Aitken Spence, the first Sri Lankan companies ever to be listed on the Forbes List of best managed companies outside the USA.