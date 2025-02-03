Govt. to regulate Ayurvedic medicines and cosmetics

Govt. to regulate Ayurvedic medicines and cosmetics

February 3, 2025   08:57 am

Minister of Health Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa has directed officials to implement regulations on all products and ingredients used within the Ayurvedic medicine and Ayurvedic cosmetics sector, ensuring strict oversight.

The minister made these remarks during the appointment letter presentation ceremony for the new Chairman and members of the Ayurvedic Medicines and Products Council at the Ayurvedic National Hospital in Rajagiriya.

Highlighting the need for regulation, Minister Jayatissa emphasized that the objective is to provide the public with high-quality and standardized products.

“The main issue we are facing is with cosmetics. There is a health threat, and along with this, black money smuggling. We have to amend the NMRA Act, which will take time. Many cosmetic products carry Ayurveda-related claims. If we regulate them, we can improve the situation,” he stated.

