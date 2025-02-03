Five arrested over Ambalantota triple homicide

Five suspects have been arrested over the triple murder that took place on Sunday (03) in the area of Mamadala in Ambalantota, the police said.

Three persons were reported dead following a clash between two rival groups of illicit liquor distillers in Mamadala last evening.

Police said that the incident had taken place at around 8.00 p.m. and that based on information uncovered thus far a group of 6 individuals had entered a residence and hacked to death the three victims.

One of them had died on the spot while the other two had succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Ambalantota Hospital. It was revealed that the murders were committed as a result of a long-standing dispute between two rival groups involved in illicit liquor rackets in the area.