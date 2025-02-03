Sri Lankan corporate leader Ken Balendra passes away

Sri Lankan corporate leader Ken Balendra passes away

February 3, 2025   10:45 am

Sri Lankan corporate leader and executive Deshamanya Kandiah “Ken” Balendra has passed away at the age of 84.

Born in 1940, Balendra has held many corporate positions in Sri Lanka and the region. He served as the first Sri Lankan chairman of John Keells Holdings Ltd., the largest conglomerate in the island.

He was the chairman of Brandix Lanka Ltd. and the South Asia Regional Fund of the Commonwealth Development Corporation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's coconut products industry has potential to reach USD 2.5 billion in revenue (English)

Sri Lanka's coconut products industry has potential to reach USD 2.5 billion in revenue (English)

Sri Lanka's coconut products industry has potential to reach USD 2.5 billion in revenue (English)

Opposition Leader hits out at govt over delay in certified price for paddy (English)

Opposition Leader hits out at govt over delay in certified price for paddy (English)

Japan and China have agreed to resume stalled development projects - President (English)

Japan and China have agreed to resume stalled development projects - President (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's merchandise exports hit $12.8B in 2024,up 7.2% YoY2nd highest ever (English)

Sri Lanka's merchandise exports hit $12.8B in 2024,up 7.2% YoY2nd highest ever (English)

Sri Lankan govt. lifts ban on vehicle imports,but imposes strict conditions and guidelines (English)

Sri Lankan govt. lifts ban on vehicle imports,but imposes strict conditions and guidelines (English)

Will transform Sri Lanka into a nation with law abiding citizens  President AKD (English)

Will transform Sri Lanka into a nation with law abiding citizens  President AKD (English)

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake visits Jaffna (English)

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake visits Jaffna (English)