Sri Lankan corporate leader Ken Balendra passes away

Sri Lankan corporate leader and executive Deshamanya Kandiah “Ken” Balendra has passed away at the age of 84.

Born in 1940, Balendra has held many corporate positions in Sri Lanka and the region. He served as the first Sri Lankan chairman of John Keells Holdings Ltd., the largest conglomerate in the island.

He was the chairman of Brandix Lanka Ltd. and the South Asia Regional Fund of the Commonwealth Development Corporation.