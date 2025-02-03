Jonty Rhodes back in Sri Lanka: Talks Sri Lankan cricket, big surprise hint

February 3, 2025   10:51 am

South Africa’s cricket legend and fielding maestro, Jonty Rhodes has arrived in Sri Lanka, early this morning (03).

Speaking to the media upon his arrival, Rhodes said: “Sri Lankan team is having up and downs like cricketers all the time. It is good to see that the cricketers are positive here in Sri Lanka. As a coach, I was excited about young players. That’s one thing that Sri Lanka has in abundance. These brave young players keep coming on to the scene. Great to see some performances.”

“It’s awesome to be here. I’m looking forward to my stay. This time around it’s not much cricket for Jonty. I’m here to do something but I’m gonna keep that a little lips sealed. That’s gonna be awesome, and I cannot wait to be involved. Wait and see”, he added.

The former cricketer recently embarked on a unique adventure across Sri Lanka, exploring the island nation in a tuk-tuk during the Christmas season along with his family. The Rhodes family used the three-wheeler journey to various surf breaks in Ahangama, a popular surfing destination on the southern coast. 

Rhodes had shared his enriching travel experience on Instagram, highlighting his love for the country’s vibrant culture, sustainable tourism initiatives, and breathtaking surf spots.

