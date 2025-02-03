The Fort Magistrate’s Court has ordered the closure of the Miracle Colombo City Hostel, located at R. A. De Mel Mawatha in Colombo 03, after a 24-year-old British woman staying at the hostel died under emergency circumstances, while a German couple who shared the same room remain hospitalised.

The order was issued after Kollupitiya Police submitted a further investigation report to the court today (03) regarding the incident.

The closure will remain in effect until officers from the Government Analyst’s Department conduct a thorough investigation and determine whether the establishment is suitable to remain open. The hostel management has been formally informed of the directive, police said.

Police continue further investigations regarding the incident, with additional statements expected to be recorded.

The body of the deceased will undergo a post-mortem examination once her relatives arrive and formally identify her remains, police revealed.

On Sunday (02), it was reported that three foreign nationals staying in a hostel at R.A. de Mel Mawatha in Kollupitiya had fallen ill and were admitted to hospital. However, the 24-year-old British female who was among them, had been reported dead while the other two - a German couple - are receiving treatment in hospital.