Hostel ordered shut after death of British woman, German couples hospitalisation

Hostel ordered shut after death of British woman, German couples hospitalisation

February 3, 2025   01:14 pm

The Fort Magistrate’s Court has ordered the closure of the Miracle Colombo City Hostel, located at R. A. De Mel Mawatha in Colombo 03, after a 24-year-old British woman staying at the hostel died under emergency circumstances, while a German couple who shared the same room remain hospitalised.

The order was issued after Kollupitiya Police submitted a further investigation report to the court today (03) regarding the incident. 

The closure will remain in effect until officers from the Government Analyst’s Department conduct a thorough investigation and determine whether the establishment is suitable to remain open. The hostel management has been formally informed of the directive, police said.

Police continue further investigations regarding the incident, with additional statements expected to be recorded. 

The body of the deceased will undergo a post-mortem examination once her relatives arrive and formally identify her remains, police revealed.

On Sunday (02), it was reported that three foreign nationals staying in a hostel at R.A. de Mel Mawatha in Kollupitiya had fallen ill and were admitted to hospital. However, the 24-year-old British female who was among them, had been reported dead while the other two - a German couple - are receiving treatment in hospital.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's coconut products industry has potential to reach USD 2.5 billion in revenue (English)

Sri Lanka's coconut products industry has potential to reach USD 2.5 billion in revenue (English)

Sri Lanka's coconut products industry has potential to reach USD 2.5 billion in revenue (English)

Opposition Leader hits out at govt over delay in certified price for paddy (English)

Opposition Leader hits out at govt over delay in certified price for paddy (English)

Japan and China have agreed to resume stalled development projects - President (English)

Japan and China have agreed to resume stalled development projects - President (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's merchandise exports hit $12.8B in 2024,up 7.2% YoY2nd highest ever (English)

Sri Lanka's merchandise exports hit $12.8B in 2024,up 7.2% YoY2nd highest ever (English)

Sri Lankan govt. lifts ban on vehicle imports,but imposes strict conditions and guidelines (English)

Sri Lankan govt. lifts ban on vehicle imports,but imposes strict conditions and guidelines (English)

Will transform Sri Lanka into a nation with law abiding citizens  President AKD (English)

Will transform Sri Lanka into a nation with law abiding citizens  President AKD (English)

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake visits Jaffna (English)

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake visits Jaffna (English)