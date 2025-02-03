Sri Lanka set to launch GovPay digital payment platform

As the initial step in the digitalization of government services, the ‘GovPay’ digital payment platform will be launched by the government of Sri Lanka on February 07.

Accordingly, the launch ceremony will be held on February 07, under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

This platform is expected to streamline and modernize transactions conducted through government institutions, enabling seamless and secure transactions through an efficient digital system, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.