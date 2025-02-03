Mahinda Rajapaksa willing to vacate residence if officially notified - SLPP

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa is willing to vacate his official residence if the government officially informs him to do so, says the General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Sagara Kariyawasam.

During a press conference in Colombo today (03), he explained that since the ‘Yahapalana’ (Good Governance) Government officially allocated this residence to Mahinda Rajapaksa, he has to be officially notified to vacate it.

Kariyawasam further emphasized that if informed in that manner, Mahinda Rajapaksa would leave the residence immediately, and that there is no need to make any statements about it in various places.

He also pointed out that the government must take responsibility for the threats to Mahinda Rajapaksa’s life following the handing over of the official residence.

Speaking further on this matter, he said, “That residence was officially allocated to former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, and he officially accepted it. If you want him to vacate the official residence where he is residing, you will have to inform him officially and he will not remain there even for even a moment. He will leave immediately.”

The General Secretary of the SLPP further stated that if the government is attempting to embarrass the former President into leaving the official residence by making statements in various places, they will not allow that to happen.