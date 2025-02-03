10 youths arrested with high-capacity bikes for reckless riding

Ten youths have been arrested for riding motorcycles in a dangerous and reckless manner in the Dehiwala area.

Meanwhile, 10 high-capacity motorcycles in the possession of the suspects at the time of their arrest were also taken into police custody.

The group was arrested in the early hours of yesterday (02) by officers of the Dehiwala Police Traffic Division.

Police say that these suspects had been dangerously and recklessly riding motorcycles along the stretch of road from near the Dehiwala railway station towards Wellawatte.

Police also revealed that some of the parts and attachments on the motorcycles taken into custody had been modified and upgraded.

The arrested suspects, aged between 17 and 22, are residents of Moratuwa, Rajagiriya, Piliyandala, Angoda, Dehiwala, Ratmalana, and Colombo 05, according to police.