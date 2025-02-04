Misty conditions expected during the morning

February 4, 2025   06:05 am

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Galle, Matara, Kaluthara and Rathnapura districts in the evening or night today (04).

In its latest forecast, the department noted that a few showers are likely in the Eastern province as well.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other areas of the island.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces and in Galle, Matara, and Kurunegala districts during the morning, it added.

