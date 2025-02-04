Sri Lanka celebrates 77th Independence Day today

February 4, 2025   07:14 am

The 77th National Independence Day - themed “Let’s join the national renaissance” - is to be celebrated ceremoniously today (February 04) at the Independence Square in Colombo.

The main ceremony will commence at 8.00 a.m. at the Independence Square under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

The festivities are organized to be held at a minimal cost this time, while the Independence Day Parade, the main event of the celebrations, will see a 40% reduction in military personnel participation compared to the previous year.

Only three Sri Lanka Air Force aircraft will participate in this year’s parade, while the march will consist solely of foot soldiers, with no armoured vehicles included. Additionally, a Sri Lanka Navy ship will perform the traditional 25-gun salute to the nation.

Accordingly, this year’s military parade will consist of 1,873 personnel, a reduction of 1,511 members compared to last year (2024).

Meanwhile, a special traffic plan will be in place today to ensure the smooth function of the ceremony without causing interruptions to general traffic flow and commuters.

Traffic Restrictions and Alternative Routes 

A special traffic plan will be implemented to facilitate the event, with several key roads in and around the celebration area being closed to the public. DIG in charge of Road Safety, Indika Hapugoda, advised all invitees to arrive before 7.00 a.m. and take their seats promptly.  

Meanwhile, the members of the public attending the event should enter via Bauddhaloka Mawatha, where they will undergo security checks near the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation premises before being directed to their seats.  

The following roads will be closed, with traffic restrictions in place:  
- Bauddhaloka Mawatha  
- Torrington Junction  
- Premakeerthi de Alwis Mawatha  
- R.S.P. Junction (towards State Administration)  
- Wijerama Vidya Mawatha  
- Independence Avenue (Independence Roundabout towards Maitland Crescent)  
- Stanley Wijesundara Mawatha (Foundation Mawatha Junction towards Independence Avenue)  
- Library Roundabout towards Horton Roundabout  
- Foundation Junction to Independence Avenue

Residents will be permitted entry upon presenting valid identification, the police said.

The police have provided the following alternative routes for vehicles entering Colombo:  

- Vehicles from the direction of Nanda Motors can turn right at Independence Roundabout and proceed via Philip Gunawardena Mawatha, Stanley Wijesundara Mawatha, and Bauddhaloka Mawatha towards Thummulla and Borella Cemetery.  

- Vehicles traveling from Bauddhaloka Mawatha to Horton Roundabout can use Wijerama Mawatha.  

- Vehicles from Wijerama Junction to Wijerama Junction can proceed towards Borella Cemetery, and Thummulla.  
 

To watch the live coverage of the 77th Independence Day commemoration at the Independence Square in Colombo, tune in to TV Derana and Ada Derana 24 or the Ada Derana YouTube channel.

