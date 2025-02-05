Vehicle dealer arrested over illegally importing and registering luxury SUV

February 5, 2025   04:50 pm

A vehicle dealer has been arrested on charges of aiding and abetting corruption by unlawfully importing a Toyota Land Cruiser into the country and illegally registering it with the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT).

The investigation into the luxury vehicle was conducted by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) in connection with its probe into vehicles registered with the Department of Motor Traffic without clearance from Sri Lanka Customs.

The suspect, a vehicle dealer residing in Moronthuduwa, was arrested on February 03 by CIABOC investigating officers on charges of facilitating corruption through the illegal importation and registration of the aforementioned vehicle.

He was produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court on February 04 and was ordered remanded until February 07. 

The court further directed prison authorities to present him before the Colombo Chief Magistrate on that date.

