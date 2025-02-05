UN hails govts efforts in poverty alleviation, digitalization and Clean Sri Lanka initiative

February 5, 2025   04:52 pm

The United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Mr. Marc-Andre Franche, has paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at Temple Trees in Colombo. 

The meeting on Tuesday served as a platform to discuss Sri Lanka’s development priorities and the ongoing collaboration between the United Nations and the Sri Lankan government in key sectors, according to the PM’s Media Division.

The UN Resident Coordinator extended his congratulations on Sri Lanka’s Independence Day and commended the government’s efforts in addressing poverty alleviation, digitalization, and the Clean Sri Lanka initiative. 

The discussion also focused on nine key sectors, including Health, Education, Agriculture, Climate Change, Peacebuilding, and Gender Equity, with both parties exchanging views on integrated solutions to address current and emerging challenges, the statement added. 

Both parties acknowledged the need for greater representation of women in politics, not only as candidates but also as active voters, emphasizing the role of political mobilization in strengthening democratic governance, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the United Nations Office, alongside the Sri Lankan delegation, which included Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister; Ms. Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister, and Ms. Dayani Mendis, Director General of the United Nations and Human Rights division of the ministry of foreign affairs.

