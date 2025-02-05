Colombo HC issues notice on MP Namal Rajapaksa

The Colombo High Court has issued a notice on SLPP Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa to appear before court on February 18 over charges of criminal misappropriation of Rs. 70 million in connection with the controversial ‘Krrish’ project.

After considering the indictments filed by the Attorney General, Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Thilakaratne ordered the issuance of notice on the parliamentarian.

The Attorney General recently filed indictments against MP while the indictments were forwarded to the Colombo High Court, alleging that Rajapaksa has misappropriated funds amounting to Rs. 70 million received from the Indian real estate company for the development of rugby in Sri Lanka.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) had previously presented facts related to the case to the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Namal Rajapaksa was previously arrested as a suspect in the case, produced before the court, and later released on bail.