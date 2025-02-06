Misty conditions expected during the morning

Misty conditions expected during the morning

February 6, 2025   06:17 am

The Department of Meteorology says that except for a few showers in Galle, Matara, Kaluthara, Rathnapura, Ampara, Matale and Badulla districts in the evening or night, mainly fair weather will prevail over the island today (06).

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts during the morning, the Met. Department added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka to sign amended debt restructuring agreement and exchange papers with Japan (English)

Sri Lanka to sign amended debt restructuring agreement and exchange papers with Japan (English)

Sri Lanka to sign amended debt restructuring agreement and exchange papers with Japan (English)

Will govt provide vehicles for MPs?  Cabinet Spokesman clarifies (English)

Will govt provide vehicles for MPs?  Cabinet Spokesman clarifies (English)

Govt. announces prices for paddy purchase (English)

Govt. announces prices for paddy purchase (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

AG recommends release of three key suspects from Lasantha Wickrematunge murder case

AG recommends release of three key suspects from Lasantha Wickrematunge murder case

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Sarvajana Balaya' will press forward with youths who can think anew  Dilith (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' will press forward with youths who can think anew  Dilith (English)

US Secretary of State expresses readiness to expand trade and investment with Sri Lanka (English)

US Secretary of State expresses readiness to expand trade and investment with Sri Lanka (English)