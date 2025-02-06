Misty conditions expected during the morning

The Department of Meteorology says that except for a few showers in Galle, Matara, Kaluthara, Rathnapura, Ampara, Matale and Badulla districts in the evening or night, mainly fair weather will prevail over the island today (06).

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts during the morning, the Met. Department added.