Sri Lankas Prof. Neelika Malavige to lead International Society of Infectious Diseases

February 6, 2025   08:37 am

Renowned Sri Lankan scientist Prof. Neelika Malavige has been appointed as the President-Elect of the International Society for Infectious Diseases (ISID), a prestigious global organization dedicated to advancing research and responses to infectious diseases.

She will assume the presidency in 2027, with each term lasting two years.

A distinguished Professor in the Department of Immunology and Allied Medical Sciences at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, she holds a medical degree from the University of Colombo and a doctorate from the University of Oxford. 

Professor Malavige has made significant contributions to the field of infectious diseases, particularly in COVID-19 testing, sequencing, and identifying virus strains. Her research has been pivotal in understanding the molecular epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2 in Sri Lanka.

In recognition of her impactful research, Professor Malavige was listed among the world’s top 2% of scientists, according to the Elsevier-Stanford rankings.

Additionally, Professor Malavige has extensively researched dengue pathogenesis, focusing on its immunopathogenesis, biomarkers, and immune correlates of protection. Her work has been instrumental in advancing clinical trials and understanding the disease’s molecular mechanisms.

This prestigious appointment not only highlights Professor Malavige’s individual achievements but also brings significant recognition to Sri Lanka and the University of Sri Jayawardenepura. Her leadership role in ISID underscores the global impact of research and scholarship emerging from our institution and emphasizes the vital contributions of scientists from diverse backgrounds in addressing infectious diseases worldwide.

As President-Elect, Professor Malavige will play a crucial role in shaping ISID’s strategic initiatives, fostering international collaborations, and advancing research and education in infectious diseases. Her appointment reflects a growing acknowledgment of the importance of diverse perspectives in global health leadership.

