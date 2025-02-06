Imported salt released to local markets, prices to rise temporarily

The imported salt will be released to local markets starting today (06), the Lanka Salt Company in Hambantota said.

The company’s Chairman, D. Nandana Thilake stated that as a result , salt prices in the local market will see a slight increase.

However, he assured that this price hike will be reversed by March 2025, once salt imports are halted.

The first shipment, consisting of 1,485 metric tons of salt imported from India, arrived in Sri Lanka on January 27 to address the country’s salt shortage. This marks the first time in 15 years that Sri Lanka has imported salt for general consumption.

The decision to import salt was driven by severe adverse weather conditions that negatively impacted the local salt industry, leading to a shortfall in meeting national consumption demands.

To mitigate the shortage, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the import of 30,000 metric tons of salt to ensure an adequate supply. The government has confirmed that salt imports from India will continue until February 28, 2025.