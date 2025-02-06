Imported salt released to local markets, prices to rise temporarily

Imported salt released to local markets, prices to rise temporarily

February 6, 2025   08:39 am

The imported salt will be released to local markets starting today (06), the Lanka Salt Company in Hambantota said.

The company’s Chairman, D. Nandana Thilake stated that as a result , salt prices in the local market will see a slight increase.

However, he assured that this price hike will be reversed by March 2025, once salt imports are halted.

The first shipment, consisting of 1,485 metric tons of salt imported from India, arrived in Sri Lanka on January 27 to address the country’s salt shortage. This marks the first time in 15 years that Sri Lanka has imported salt for general consumption.

The decision to import salt was driven by severe adverse weather conditions that negatively impacted the local salt industry, leading to a shortfall in meeting national consumption demands.

To mitigate the shortage, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the import of 30,000 metric tons of salt to ensure an adequate supply. The government has confirmed that salt imports from India will continue until February 28, 2025.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka to sign amended debt restructuring agreement and exchange papers with Japan (English)

Sri Lanka to sign amended debt restructuring agreement and exchange papers with Japan (English)

Sri Lanka to sign amended debt restructuring agreement and exchange papers with Japan (English)

Will govt provide vehicles for MPs?  Cabinet Spokesman clarifies (English)

Will govt provide vehicles for MPs?  Cabinet Spokesman clarifies (English)

Govt. announces prices for paddy purchase (English)

Govt. announces prices for paddy purchase (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

AG recommends release of three key suspects from Lasantha Wickrematunge murder case

AG recommends release of three key suspects from Lasantha Wickrematunge murder case

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Sarvajana Balaya' will press forward with youths who can think anew  Dilith (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' will press forward with youths who can think anew  Dilith (English)

US Secretary of State expresses readiness to expand trade and investment with Sri Lanka (English)

US Secretary of State expresses readiness to expand trade and investment with Sri Lanka (English)