Suspect wanted for attempted murder arrested with foreign-made pistol, ammo and heroin

A 34-year-old suspect has been arrested while in possession of a foreign-manufactured firearm, ammunition rounds and heroin during a raid conducted by the Elpitiya Divisional Crimes Unit in the Wathurawela area of Kosgoda Police Division.

The raid took place on the evening of February 5, 2025, based on a tip-off received by the police, the Police Media Division said.

During the raid, officers have seized 5.34 grams of heroin, a foreign-manufactured 9mm pistol, nine rounds of 9mm ammunition, and a magazine. The suspect and the seized items were subsequently handed over to the Kosgoda Police for onward action, the police said.

Further investigations have revealed that the arrested individual is the primary suspect in an attempted murder case, where a person was shot at in the Kosgoda Police Division in the early hours of January 30, 2025.

Kosgoda Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.